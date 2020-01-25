Mumbai: Hindi film industry’s hot diva Riya Sen, daughter of actress Munmun Sen, has been embroiled in many controversies.

From rave parties to MMS scandals, Riya’s name is synonymous with controversial episodes in the Hindi film industry.

There was a buzz that she was having an affair with writer Salman Rushdie but there was no official confirmation about it. All this was in the past and the rumours came to rest as now the actress is married to Shivam Tiwari.

She has done around 30 movies and has also featured in some Bengali movies and in some regional cinema. Recently Riya made a comeback with Alt Balaji’s web series Ragini MMS Returns.

Riya first appeared as a child artist in the film Vishkanya in 1991, where she played the role of a young Pooja Bedi.

Riya became a popular model when she appeared in numerous music videos for songs by popular singers, including Falguni Pathak’s Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi.

She has appeared in music videos, television commercials, fashion shows, and on magazine covers.

The web series Ragini MMS Returns raised a lot of eyebrows for its steamy scenes. One of its clip was leaked online and featured an intimate scene between Riya and her co-star Nishant Malkani.

Riya enjoys a great following on social media platform Instagram and the actress regularly posts glamorous pictures to treat her fans.

Take a look: