New Delhi: Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami said that players will need to be given about two weeks before getting back to playing competitive cricket post the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit said that he has had a longer break than many of his teammates due to the fact that he hasn’t played since he was injured during the New Zealand tour in February.

“We should get more time for batting. I was already injured and returned to Mumbai even before you came. I was injured in February and I have not held a bat since then. I’m guessing it will take two to three months to play. Need to focus on batting skills,” Rohit Sharma told Mohammed Shami during their Instagram live session.

A number of international series and the Indian Premier League have been postponed or cancelled since March due to the pandemic and cricketers have been stuck at their homes ever since.

Both and Rohit and Shami suggested that players will need to spend some time at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after the ongoing lockdown in the country ends before they get back to playing competitive cricket.

“In Mumbai, I do not think anything will happen, and that’s why I will go to Bengaluru for training and batting practice after the lockdown ends,” Rohit added.

Shami said that fast bowlers may not take as much time as batsmen to get back into the groove. “I am running on the treadmill so my lower body is taken care of. Then it will take about 10-15 days for getting back in touch as far as our skills are concerned . But yes, batsmen need more time. So after lockdown if they call us to Bengaluru I am ready,” said Shami.

IANS