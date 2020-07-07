Mumbai: It has been more than 20 days since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but fans, friends and family are yet to come to terms. Many fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are continuously sharing their old videos on social media.

These days a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput is going viral on social media. TV actress Ankita Lokhande is also seen in this video with Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career through a small screen TV serial Pavitra Rishta which later shot him to fame. The serial also featured Ankita in the lead role opposite Sushant. The pair was well liked on the small screen. It was during the shooting of this serial, the two also fell in love and were dating each other.

However, the two later broke up after Sushant moved to the big screen. However, they shared a cordial relationship and were good friends. Now, a throwback video of the two is going viral.

In the video, Sushant and Ankita are seen dancing to the song O Re Piya from the film Aaja Nach Le. In the video, the pair of these two actors looks quite spectacular. The video is going viral on social media. Apart from the fans of Sushant and Ankita, many social media users are have liked this video and also giving their feedback.

Worth mentioning, Ankita was the former girlfriend of Sushant. These two artists had dated each other for a long time. Talking about the death of actor Sushant, he committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Mumbai June 14. His sudden death had surprised everyone.

It is not yet known why Sushant chose the path to commit suicide. Police are investigating the cause of his death. The Mumbai Police is also questioning many of the Hindi film stars, including those close to them, about the death of Sushant. Recently, the famous producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has recorded his statement in Bandra Police Station.