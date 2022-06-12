Morada: Rajabandh is a massive pond sprawling over 125 acres along the Chitrada-Amarda state highway in Haladipal panchayat under Morada block of Mayurbhanj district. The pond, dug out centuries ago by the royals of Mayurbhanj for irrigation and water conservation purposes, has almost lost its existence, for lack of renovation.

Locals have held the administration responsible for the deplorable condition of the man-made lake, as the latter is not taking any step for its renovation. They have demanded for steps for its renovation as it would come handy for irrigation and water conservation. For last several years, the area continues to remain water stressed in summer every year. Locals said, decades ago, Rajabandh used to come handy for irrigation. People used to raise multiple crops in various seasons by channelising the water from the pond to 300 acre of farmland.

In the past, the pond was instrumental in promoting the agrarian economy in the area, locals recalled. Now, the pond is gasping for breath as the sprawling water body has lost its water retention capacity due to heavy siltation and is choked with weeds over years. “Earlier people bathed in the pond due to its lean water. We have to face difficulties as its water is contaminated and the pond is covered with weeds and reeds. The government should take up its renovation and dredging,” they added. Local people, senior citizens and various organizations have apprised the district administration and local leaders about the need for Rajabandh’s renovation in the larger interest of farmers. But all their pleas have fallen on deaf ears, they rued. Malati Marandi, sarpanch of Haladipal panchayat, lamented, “Rajabandh has been losing its existence over years.

The state government and the administration should pay heed to its renovation so that it could be of good use for farming and water conservation.” Samiti member Tanaya Das said that if Rajabandh is not renovated, it would be reduced to a narrow creek in a few years. Maa Dwarasuni shrine is in the periphery of the pond.

If the government carries out development and beautification of Dwarasuni Shrine and renovation of the pond, it would boost tourism in the area, locals pointed out. Kalinga Keshari Jena, founder of Bhanja Sena, said that if Rajabandh is renovated along with its beautification and boating facility, it would attract tourists.