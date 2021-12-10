Sambalpur: A six member bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has accused Hindalco and GMR — two of the previous coalminers of Talabira coalmine-1 of causing pollution, and slapped a combined Rs 10 crore penalty on them, a report said Thursday.

The tribunal has penalised them for their failure to spend Rs 10 per tonne of coal extracted on the peripheral development of the area and environment protection.

The two firms have failed to implement this despite a standing rule.

Moreover, the tribunal has ordered formation of a six-member technical team by the state government to oversee the implementation of its order and submit a report in this regard.

According to the order, Hindalco has to deposit 75 per cent of the penalty money while GMR only 25 percent. The tribunal passed the order December 8 whose last hearing was held November 29.

The matter came up before the tribunal after an environmentalist Subhash Mohapatra, social activists Hemant Rout and Manbodh Biswal filed a case against the Talabira coalminers in the tribunal in 2016.

The petitioners alleged that the two coalminers, while mining from Talabira coalmine-1, illegally used the land of Hirakud reservoir, polluted the environment, the reservoir and extracted excess coal.

The residents also protested other violations by the two coalminers.

PNN