Mumbai: TV presenter and actress Mandira Bedi is chilling in Maldives. She is one of the fittest celebrities who work hard to maintain her curvaceous body.

A fitness freak, Mandira posted a picture in a red and blue bikini. Taking to Instagram, Mandira posted a bikini picture and captions it Andddddddd I’m back to my favourite place on Earth: The Maldives at one of the most stunning resorts I have ever stayed at: @ozenmaadhoo ! Absolute bliss lies ahead for me for the next few days.

#OzenMadhoo #luxurytravel #visitMaldives #MaldivesResorts #lifestyleLuxury #OZEN #islandlife #Maldives #gratitude #nofilter

With her latest picture, the 47-year-old is giving tough challenge to all, proving that age is just a number.

Mandira married filmmaker and stunt director Raj Kaushal and has an eight year old son named Vir. She often keeps posting videos and photos to inspire others.

On the professional front, Mandira Bedi was last seen in Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in the lead roles.

Mandira is best-known for her titular role in television serial Shanti. She has also featured in TV shows like CID, 24 , Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as well as in the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India’s Deadliest Roads.