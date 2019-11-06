New Delhi: Actress Kubbra Sait has narrated an audio story called “Until Again”. Acting and anchoring have been interesting experiences for Kubbra.
“But this is the first time I have worked as a voice artiste,” said Kubbra.
“Until Again” has been written by Rukun Kaul. This is available on Storytel, which is an audiobook and e-book streaming service.
“With Storytel, it has been an amazing experience because unlike acting, while recording for an audiobook your audience does not see you, but you have to bring alive a character and the emotions of a story through your voice,” said the “Sacred Games” actress.
The book focuses on Saher, who finally has a boyfriend and craves to have some intimate moments with him as does Samreen with her new boyfriend. The two couples book a hotel room and it seems like Saher’s dry streak will finally be broken. Things however don’t go as planned and Saher is faced with a dilemma that she definitely did not expect.
