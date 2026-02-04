Bhubaneswar: Sai Institute of Gastroenterology and Liver Sciences (SIGLS), a pioneering single-speciality day-care centre in Bhubaneswar, is transforming the landscape of gastrointestinal and liver disease care in Eastern India. By blending state-of-the-art technology with globally trained medical expertise, SIGLS has emerged as one of the few centres in the country offering third-space endoscopic surgeries — advanced, scarless procedures that enable the treatment of complex digestive disorders without the need for open surgery.

Leading this centre of excellence are Dr Ashutosh Mohapatra and Dr Sonmoon Mohapatra, whose combined vision and expertise are redefining the standards of gastroenterology in the region.

Dr Ashutosh Mohapatra, Director of SIGLS, is a nationally recognised gastroenterologist and a pioneer in the early detection of gastric cancer in India. Dr Sonmoon Mohapatra, Director of Advanced Endoscopy, is a US-trained senior consultant gastroenterologist and advanced endoscopist, certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology. Having completed dual advanced fellowships at the Mayo Clinic, USA, her specialisation spans third-space endoscopy, EUS, ERCP, and endoscopic oncology.

Recently, the Institute was joined by eminent physician Dr Professor Subas Chandra Samal, adding more teeth to the early cancer detection and treatment. Former HOD of Gastroenterology, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr. Samal has 35 years of experience in healthcare.

Together, this expert leadership team drives SIGLS with a shared mission — to provide world-class, patient-centred care, introduce cutting-edge endoscopic innovations to Odisha, and set new benchmarks in excellence, safety, and training in gastrointestinal healthcare.

Q. Pioneering efforts in early gastric cancer detection

A. With decades of experience and a vision rooted in community awareness and high-quality endoscopy, he has introduced Japanese-style systematic screening and image-enhanced endoscopy techniques to the Indian context. His extensive research, academic contributions, and globally cited publications have established new standards in endoscopic diagnosis and preventive gastroenterology. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, he received the EMERALD Award at the Mumbai LIVE Conference (April 2025) from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, under the category Endoscopy Leader – Tier 2/3 Cities. Through the Sai Institute of Gastroenterology and Liver Sciences (SIGLS), he continues to advocate for quality-driven endoscopy, early diagnosis, and minimally invasive treatment, ensuring better outcomes and survival for patients across Eastern India. “Early gastric cancer is often subtle and easily missed unless the endoscopist is trained to look for it,” says Dr Mohapatra. “We need to move beyond just performing endoscopy to performing high-quality, detailed mucosal inspection using advanced imaging. The difference between missing and detecting an early lesion can change a patient’s life — it’s the difference between a major surgery and an endoscopic cure.”

Q. Revolutionary treatments now available locally

A. Patients across Odisha and neighbouring states can now access world-class procedures like Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) for early GI cancers and large colon polyps, Submucosal Tunnel Endoscopic Resection (STER) for removal of tumors arising from the wall of the stomach or esophagus, and Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) for achalasia cardia and swallowing disorders — all performed through the mouth, without any external cuts or large incisions. Recently, a 48-year-old woman with a gastric subepithelial tumour (a tumour beneath the inner lining of the stomach) in the upper stomach (proximal body) underwent a successful STER procedure at SIGLS.

Using subserosal endoscopic dissection — a form of organ-preserving, minimally invasive endoscopic surgery — the growth was completely removed without any open surgery or gastrectomy. The final diagnosis revealed it to be a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour (GIST). The patient recovered smoothly and was discharged without complications, avoiding the pain, recovery time, and long-term side effects associated with major surgery.

“Such complex procedures used to be possible only in select tertiary centres abroad or in metro cities. We’re proud to make them accessible here in Odisha,” said Dr Sonmoon Mohapatra, Director of Advanced Endoscopy at SIGLS, who trained at the prestigious Mayo Clinic, USA. “Our focus is on organ preservation and early recovery — helping patients get back to their lives sooner and healthier,” she said.

Q. State-of-the-art, patient-first facility

A. Equipped with Japan-grade high-definition endoscopes, endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), and specialised infection-control units, SIGLS ensures the highest level of safety and accuracy in diagnosis and treatment. Its services span from ERCP and EUS for bile duct and pancreatic disorders to endoscopic bariatric therapies such as Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG). A Centre for Training, Research, and Compassionate Care. Beyond patient care, SIGLS is dedicated to training young doctors and endoscopy technicians, conducting clinical research, and increasing public awareness about early detection of digestive cancers and liver diseases.

