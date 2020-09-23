Panaji: Actor and model Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay has been granted bail Wednesday by a court in Goa. He had been arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening and sexually harassing Poonam Pandey, police said Wednesday. Judicial magistrate first class Shanoor Audi granted bail to the accused Tuesday evening on surety of ₹ 20,000, an official said.

Poonam had filed a police complaint Monday night. In the complaint the actor had stated that her husband had sexually harassed her. She said he assaulted her and then warned her about not talking about the incident to anyone. She said that he had threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her.

The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa. Poonam is currently in Canacona village where she is shooting for a film, he said.

“(Poonam) Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her. He was arrested,” inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said. He also stated that Poonam was subjected to mandatory medical tests after she filed the complaint.

Poonam was asked to comment on the issue of her husband getting bail by ‘Spotboye.com’. “I am not in the right state of mind. I will talk to you soon and answer all the queries,” Poonam was quoted as saying by the website.

Poonam and Sam got married earlier this year after a live-in relationship of close to two years. She had shared a picture of the wedding on her Instagram account. She had captioned the picture, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.” Looks like now that the marriage will not even last one lifetime.