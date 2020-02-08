Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt is not connected with the Hindi film industry but stays in the news for her boldness and fashion sense.

She is often spotted attending various events with her hubby. Manyata is very active on social media and her Instagram account is replete with her sexy stills, much to the excitement of her fans.

Recently Manyata shared some of her bikini photos while holidaying in Maldives. Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has also commented on this gorgeous picture.

While sharing the photo Manyata wrote, “Go where the WiFi is weak and the breeze is strong….a place where you feel most alive 🌊 #saltyair #sunkissedhair #tanlines #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Take a look;

In the second picture, Manyata is taking a stroll on the beach. Apart from Trishala’s reaction to this photo.

Manyata is best known for her item number in Prakash Jha’s 2003 hit Gangaajal. She also acted in Mere Baap Pehle Aap, a 2008 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Priyadarshan.

In the biographical film Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, which was released 29 June 2018, based on Sanjay’s real life, she was portrayed by the actress Dia Mirza, while Ranbir Kapoor portrayed the title role.

Manyata was first married to Meraj Ur Rehman, but later divorced him. She married Sanjay February 7, 2008 in a private wedding in Goa. After two years she became the mother of twins, a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra 21 October 2010.