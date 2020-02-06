Mumbai: Actress-turned-businesswoman Maanayata, wife of bad boy Sanjay Dutt, is quite popular on social media courtesy her glamorous pictures on Instagram. She is busy chilling in Maldives with her besties.

While sharing a few pictures, she wrote, “Life is water-full❤️….#wetandwild #maldives #sunsoaked #dutts #love #grace #positivity #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏 ….📸@sakshisingh_r.”

Her style game is always on point. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata is also paparazzi’s favourite and is often snapped with children on various outings. Born as Dilnawaz Shaikh in Mumbai, she was brought up in Dubai. Not many know that Maanayata Dutt has also been a part of the film industry before becoming Mrs Dutt.

Entrepreneur and the current C.E.O. of Sanjay Dutt Productions, she was also known as ‘Sara Khan’ by the film fraternity. Maanayata came to Mumbai to become a successful actress. She had featured in an item number in Prakash Jha’s ‘Gangajal’.

Maanayata, who was earlier known as Sara Khan, got her name by Prakash Jha. She also worked in a low budget film titled ‘Lovers Like Us’ in 2005. Bollywood couple Sanjay and Maanayata met through a common friend.

Maanayata, who has always been very protective of hubby Sanjay Dutt, tied the knot with the actor in 2008.