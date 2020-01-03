Mumbai: Sanjay Khan was an actor, director and producer in the Hindi film industry. He made his debut in 1964 with the film Haqeeqat. Apart from films, Sanjay was also in the news due to his love story. Today on his birthday, we will tell you one anecdote related to his life.

Born 3 January 1941, Sanjay and actress ‘s affair used to resonate in the film corridors at that time. There were reports that Zeenat had secretly married Sanjay. Sanjay entered Zeenat’s life in 1980 and the duo’s affair began in the sets of the film Abdullah.

According to one magazine, Sanjay and Zeenat were often seen together at every party and event at that time. Sanjay was already married and had three children by that time.

Sanjay has always been angry in nature. One day he called Zeenat and asked him to shoot for a song. Zeenat refused to shoot due to lack of dates as she was busy working in other films.

This angered Sanjay and he slammed the phone. As soon as Zeenat was freed from her set, she reached Sanjay’s house where she came to know that Sanjay is partying at Hotel Taj. Zeenat reached the hotel. An inebriated Sanjay took her to the adjoining room and beat her up, lifting by her hair and continuing to thrash her every time she fell. It was at this point that Zarine, Sanjay’s wife, entered and began cheering her husband on. “Give the bitch what she deserves,” she shouted, as she started attacking Zeenat as well.

All the guests knew what was happening, yet no one helped her. It was the steward who came to Zeenat’s rescue, who by now had blood and tears streaming down her face. Even as she required eight days of medical attention to recover from this beating, she did not report Sanjay to the police, as she was still in love with him.

Zeenat’s doctor revealed this was not the first time this man had beaten Zeenat. Once before she was given a black eye and was kicked in the ribs so hard that the doctors insisted on an X-Ray for fear of a crack.