Mumbai: Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan is in a holiday mood. The gorgeous beauty is currently holidaying with her mommy Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at an exotic resort in the Maldives.

She is spending the best time of her life and has been giving us a few glimpses by sharing her stunning pictures on social media. Recently she shared several pics along with her dear brother Ibrahim enjoying in the pool clad in a colourful bikini and Ibrahim on the floats.

Today, a while ago Sara took to Instagram to share another set of pictures wherein we can see the trio enjoying water sports. Sara shared the pics and captioned them as “Mother, Daughter, Iggy potter 👩‍👧‍👦🙌🏻 Swim swimm swimming in the water 🌊 🏊‍♀️ 🐠🐬🐳🐋 ”

Well, Sara is making everyone jealous of her with the vacation pictures.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The film has been slated for Valentine’s Day this year. She will also feature in David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No.1’ remake with Varun Dhawan.

Reportedly, the actress is also gearing up to reunite with director Rohit Shetty for his next ‘Golmaal’ film that is rumoured to feature an ensemble cast.