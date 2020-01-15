Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has managed to prove her mettle in the Bollywood industry. Sara is teasing fans with some of her stunning vacation photos.

Bikini-clad Sara seems to be in a holiday mood as she rang in her New Year in Maldives with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

While sharing a few pictures, she wrote, “Mother, Daughter, Iggy potter 👩‍👧‍👦🙌🏻Swim swimm swimming in the water 🌊 🏊‍♀️ 🐠🐬🐳🐋” Earlier, she was seen chilling in the pool at an exotic location with her friend. She keeps grabbing all attention courtesy her gorgeous photoshoots.

Sara upped the glam quotient in a crochet outfit with a fringe skirt and oxidized jewellery styled by Savio Jon for her debut magazine photo shoot with none other than the Filmfare magazine. Sara took to Instagram and shared the cover. She wrote, “First Filmfare Cover!!!” The magazine cover read, “A star is born”.

Even Kareena Kapoor Khan once said about Sara’s debut, “I hope God willing and I am sure that the film will be a super hit but irrespective of that I think she is a born star.” Known for her queen-like confidence, Sara has been blessed with a charming personality.

Nothing seems to stop Sara Ali Khan as she is ruling the box office with her amazing performance. Sara has been signed for David Dhawan’s remake of ‘Coolie No 1’ opposite Varun Dhawan.