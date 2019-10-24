New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Odisha Bar Council chairman and Odisha High Court Bar Association president to appear before it and explain their conduct. The apex court also asked Bar Council of India chairman to assist the court in what action should be taken against the agitating lawyers

The SC has denuded the power of Orissa High Court Bar Association to take any action against the lawyer (Sibashankar Mishra) representing Orissa High Court in the apex court

The apex court also asked High Court counsel to submit an affidavit stating number of working days lost due to strikes of lawyers in High Court and district Courts in 2018 and 2019

The apex court bench has also asked the Odisha government to provide security to litigants and advocates willing to appear in the High Court and district courts. Orissa High Court counsel has apprised the court that paramilitary forces are not required at this stage.

Accordingly, the bench observed that ‘we think it’s not appropriate to deploy central forces in the High Court’.

The next date of hearing is November 8.

PNN