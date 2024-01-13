Baripada: The body of a teenage boy, who used to stay in a hostel, was found hanging in one of the classrooms of his school in Mayurbhanj district Friday, police said. The incident took place at Saraswati High School in Anlagunja village under Bangiriposhi police limits. The deceased was identified as Biswabhusan Nanda (15), son of Taranisen Nanda of Raihari Hijili village under Bisoi police limits and a student of Class IX at the government high school, said Rojalin Behera, Officer InCharge of Bangiriposhi police station. After dinner with other inmates of the hostel Thursday night, the student went to bed. The next morning his body was found hanging inside a classroom. The body was sent for autopsy this morning. A case is registered and an investigation is underway, police said.