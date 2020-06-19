Puri: Hours after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict about the upcoming world famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati said the apex court’s order and the decision of the Odisha government to adhere to it strictly in the wake of the coronavirus crisis is praiseworthy.

The Puri Shankaracharya said that the decision to observe the rituals in a different manner means will be decided during a meeting of the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and servitors which is slated to be held later Friday. He also expected the Odisha Law Minister, Shri Pratap Jena and Secretary, Sashikanta Mishra to be present during the meeting. A decision regarding the chariots that have already been constructed will also be taken.

Notably, the apex court, in a historic judgment Thursday, stalled Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Urging devotees across the world, Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb had asked everyone to abide by the court’s verdict as it is meant for safety. “Mahaprabhu’s devotees across the world may feel disheartened. But everyone has to obey the SC verdict. It’s mandatory,” he had said.

PNN/Agencies