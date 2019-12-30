Keonjhar: The seasonal green gram grown in parts of this district is turning out to be very profitable for a group of farmers who cultivate the product. They make good profits by selling the produce on the roadside. Also retailers buy it from them in bulk quantities to make flour and sattu.

Green gram is cultivated extensively in Badakamandara and the nearby villages of Harichandanpur block in Keonjhar district as the soil is conducive for its cultivation. Uninterrupted supply of water from the nearby Kainjhari river facilitates in growing the produce.

There are 260 families in Badakamandara village and most of them depend on selling of gram along with seasonal vegetables like tomatoes and brinjals for their livelihood.

“Five to six green gram bundles sell for Rs 10 in local markets. However, retailers buy 130 to 150 bundles at Rs 100,” the farmers said.

Some elderly farmers are of the opinion that productivity could have been increased if the water of Kainjhari river is utilised properly.

“If an embankment is constructed on the river near Khuntabandha and Dumuria villages, farmers in Badakamandara Sanakamandara, Kutubandha, Mahulapasi, Hatinota, Brahmaniponga and some other villages will immensely benefit,” they said.

“Dried gram is in demand everywhere and we sell it in good quantities. But we do not get a fair price for our produce. If we get government help we will increase the production and focus more on selling dried gram,” they maintained.

Locals in the area observed that if the farmers are linked to Self Help Groups (SHGs) then they would certainly benefit. “Businessmen procure gram from the farmers at cheap prices. If the government provides some assistance to them by linking the farmers to some SHGs, they can increase their earnings. And production of green gram may take the shape of cottage industry,” observed some of the residents of this town.

However, farmers remain unperturbed in spite of lack of government backing. They said they are happy with whatever they are earning.

PNN