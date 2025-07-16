Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police used water cannons to disperse Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers during a massive protest in Bhubaneswar Wednesday over the death of a Balasore student who died by self-immolation.

A source said that police also used tear gas against protesters as tensions escalated near Lower PMG Square during the demonstration.

Earlier, security was strengthened at state secretariat Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar in view of the protest.

The second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Monday night after fighting for her life for three days. She had set herself on fire on the campus Saturday over alleged inaction against a professor who “sexually harassed” her.

The BJD, which is also enforcing an eight-hour bandh in Balasore district, has been demanding a judicial probe into the incident.

PNN