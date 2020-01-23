Mumbai: One of the bold actresses of Hindi film industry, Sherlyn Chopra never fails to tease her fans and often lands in controversy. Kamasutra 3D actress’ sultry photoshoots raised many eyebrows across the globe.

Sherlyn is obsessed with grabbing all the attention and her pictures and videos continue to break the internet from time to time. She has often landed herself in a soup for posting videos where she could be seen baring it all and leaving little for imagination.

Take a look:

Born in Hyderabad, Sherlyn has always had an eye for making it big in the world of glamour. Sherlyn Chopra’s father was a doctor. She attended Stanley Girls High School and Saint Ann’s College for Women in Secunderabad. In 1999 she was crowned ‘Miss Andhra’.

In July 2012, Chopra became the first Indian woman to pose for Playboy magazine.

Sherlyn, whose real name is Mona Chopra, began her film career with Telugu and Tamil movies. The actress has also appeared in several Hindi films such as Dil Bole Hadippa! and Wajah Tum Ho. But perhaps she shot to fame after appearing in the third season of Bigg Boss in 2009.

Sherlyn also worked as a host for MTV Splitsvilla’s sixth season. The bold actress never shied away from showing off her wild side to fans and does enjoy a massive following on social media.