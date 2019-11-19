India is unquestionably a mind-boggling nation where there is a lot of taboo. However, these topics are largely talked about in hushed tones behind closed doors.

A case in point is the traditional ritual of an indigenous tribe dwelling in Bastar of Chhattisgarh. The tribes here have a weird attitude towards sexuality. Residents here vastly practice different and open attitude towards sex and sexuality.

According to this tribe ‘Premarital sex’ is not a sin nor is the couple ostracised from the society. They stay together and have all the freedom to enjoy life as husband and wife. Even many couples marry after the birth of their children and children who are born out of wedlock are accepted by the society.

Another group named ‘Garasia Tribe’ in Rajasthan also follows the same tradition. The people has been fully authorised for the choice of their partners. For doing as such, the individuals from the “Garasia” group people go into a live-in relationship and don’t get married for quite a while.

Now and then, couples take the decision of not getting married at all and continue living the way they do. There are too many families in this community who have not at all got married since long time now.

This has been an ancient tradition being followed among remote tribes in inaccessible parts.