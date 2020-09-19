Jaleswar: An alleged sex racket which was thriving for several months in a local hotel in the sleepy town of Jaleswar in Balasore district was busted by Jaleswar police Saturday.

Acting on complaints of ongoing immoral activities at the hotel, the police made a swoop Friday night and detained four persons. The detained persons are manager of the hotel, a customer and two women engaged in flesh trade, the police sources informed.

It is alleged that flesh trade under the guise of business was going on at the hotel for quite some time which is believed to be part of an organised sex racket. This had caused inconvenience to the local residents and business establishments in the vicinity as well.

However, police are trying to find out other members involved in the racket, including the key conduits, police sources said.

PNN