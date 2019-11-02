As per s*x survey 2019, Indians have been broadening their perspectives on all things s*xual. The field surveys interviewed over 4,000 people in almost 19 cities in three age groups: 14-29, 30-49 and 50-69 and learnt that Indians have come quite some distance in owning their s*xualities.

Equal numbers of male and female respondents were interviewed. About 60 per cent said they have satisfying s*x lives with as many as 31 per cent being open to experimenting with blindfolds or restraints during s*x.

Increasing accessibility of p*rnographic material is one possible reason for the broadening of s*xual horizons. Interestingly, more than three quarters of respondents reported that they watched adult movies either occasionally or regularly, especially males.

On the other hand, a significant majority were against taking pictures or filming themselves during s*x, unwilling to take nud* selfies or make s*x tapes.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that less than a third of respondents were open to using s*x toys, and more than half said that they still valued virginity in their partners. There also appears to be quite some distance to go when it comes to improving the levels of knowledge about the biology of s*x-only 51 per cent of respondents said they knew where their (or their partner’s) G-spot was.