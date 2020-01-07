Mumbai: Indian actress Bipasha Basu turns 41 today. Bipasha married Karan Singh Grover in 2016. Primarily known for her work in Hindi films, she has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and English movies. Lovingly called Bips, she was last seen in Alone in 2015. This is where the duo’s love story started.

Before marriage, Bipasha had dated many Hindi film actors. Let us tell you about her affairs in this occasion.

Dino Morea

Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea made a lot of headlines. Bipasha was seen in the film Raaz with Dino, in which both did bold scenes. It is said that both came close to each other during the shooting of this film. The couple dated till 2002 before parting ways.

John Abraham

After Dino, Bipasha had an affair with John Abraham. John and Bipasha’s relationship lasted for almost a decade, after which the two went kaput. However, the reason for the breakup of these two has not been revealed till date. But in an interview, John’s words suggested that he didn’t want a marriage anytime soon and Bipasha was hell bent on tying the knot.

Rana Duggabati

Bipasha Basu’s name was also associated with Baahubali actor Rana Duggabati. They both worked together in the film Dum Maro Dum. Reportedly they fell in love with each other on the sets. But their relationship didn’t last long. It was also reported that Rana cheated on Bipasha and that left her heartbroken.

Harman Baweja

Bipasha Basu confirmed her relationship status with Harman Baweja on Twitter February 19, 2014. After six months, amid rumours of their wedding, Bipasha opened up about her split with Harman.