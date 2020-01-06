Mumbai: Actress Sherlyn Chopra is known for her undaunted spirit and bold personality. The diva doesn’t shy away from baring it all in front of the camera and has on several occasions, flaunted her well-toned body on social media.

Yet again, the lady has shared a bold picture on Instagram, which leaves little to the imagination. In this picture, Sherlyn can be seen lying on the floor, posing nude for the camera while her caption reads as, ‘Feelin’ so grounded!’ Currently, the ‘Kamasutra 3D’ actress is on a vacation in Dubai and has shared many sneak peeks with her fans.

Model turned actress Sherlyn Chopra is no stranger to controversy. The first Indian woman to bare all for Playboy magazine, Sherlyn continues to entertain her fans with sultry photoshoots across the globe.

Sherlyn is obsessed with grabbing all the attention and her pictures and videos continue to break the internet from time to time. She has often landed herself in soup for posting videos where she can be seen baring it all and leaving little to the imagination.

Born in Hyderabad in South India, Sherlyn has always had an eye for making it big in the world of glamour. True to her convictions, she won the Miss Andhra beauty pageant not long after graduating from college.

Sherlyn, whose real name is Mona Chopra, began her film career with Telugu and Tamil movies. The actress has also appeared in several Hindi films such as ‘Dil Bole Hadippa!’ and ‘Wajah Tum Ho’. But perhaps her shot to fame was appearing in the third season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in the year 2009.

Sherlyn also worked as a hot for ‘MTV Splitvilla’s’ sixth season. The bold actress never shies away from showing off her wild side to her fans and enjoys a massive following on social media.