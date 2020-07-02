Malkangiri: A full-grown crocodile was killed by Kaldapalli villagers under Padia police limits in Odisha’s Malkangiri district Wednesday. What is more shocking is that the villagers distributed the meat of the reptile and arranged a dinner party for the whole village.

Sources said that a number of incidents have been reported recently about domestic animals like cows and goats going missing near a river of Kaldapalli village. The villagers suspected that a crocodile was behind the killings and decided to take the matter in their hands.

Wednesday, some youths of the village traced the 10-feet-long crocodile and chased it in the water in a boat and finally caught the animal alive.

They got the crocodile out of the water, hung it from a tree and waited for it to die.

Not only that, the villagers also shot a bizarre video of the animal hung from the tree. The video has gone viral on social media.

After the death of the crocodile, the villagers cut the animal in pieces and distributed it among the villagers. Later, villagers cooked the meat of crocodile and distributed it.

The Forest Department is yet to take any action in this regard as per the last update received. Animal lovers and activists have strongly condemned the gruelsome incident.

PNN