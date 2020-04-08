World is full of weird things and there are many which are yet to come to fore. Today in this article, we are going to tell you about one such unique ritual.

This place in northern India, a woman is forced to marry all the brothers of her husband and have to make love with each person every night. This weird ritual is followed in a small village in Dehradun province.

A woman has to sleep with one person each night. Therefore at the end of the day, children born to the woman have no idea who their father is.

This custom originates from Mahabharata, where Draupadi was forced to marry five siblings of the Pandavas. It is believed that it brings health and wealth to the family.

According to this custom, women must “make love” alternatively to one of her husbands, every night.

A young girl named Rajo Verma had got married to Guddu, 24 years old in 2009. One year after marrying her first husband, Rajo continued marrying her brother-in-laws, alternatively Baiju, 32, Sant Ram, 28, Gopal, 26, and her latest husband is youngest brother Dinesh, 19.

Every night she must ‘have sex’ with one of them. They even set schedule to ‘make love’ to ensure equality.

But this custom causes many serious results. One of them is that Rajo’s children aren’t aware who their father is. However curious may be, people in Dehradun never take DNA tests because of both custom and poverty.