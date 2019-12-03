Hyderabad: Days after the Hyderabad veterinarian was gang-raped and burnt to death by four accused, a stunning revelation surfaced the web. The title of the rape victim was discovered trending on the grownup web site – XVideos, which revealed that folks searched the vet’s title eight million occasions. Not simply in India, the title was extremely searched even in Pakistan.

Lady veterinary physician was allegedly dragged, raped and murdered. Her title is trending in every single place with thousands and thousands of individuals condemning this heinous act and urging the federal government for rapid capital punishment for the 4 culprits, who had been arrested by the police inside a day after the incident.

When your entire nation is struggling to come back to phrases, it comes as a shocker that the sufferer’s title was searched eight million occasions on the favored adult web site XVideos over the weekend. A Twitter consumer named CA Mohd Salman Ansari (@iSalmanAnsari) tweeted a screenshot that includes her title trending on XVideos and wrote, “#PriyankaReddy has been searched more than 8 million times on adult web site. These are not the people but are potential Rapist. We are slowly dying as a society.”

This disturbing pattern on XVideos exhibits that there are thousands and thousands of individuals, who’re corrupt, barbaric and rapist. Many Twitter customers quoted and replied to Mohd Salman Ansari’s tweet and condemned the people who find themselves looking out her title on the adult web site.