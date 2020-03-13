Mumbai: Baaghi 3 actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently chilling on a beach wearing a bikini post the success of the film. The actress is very active in social media and likes to keep her fans updated. Shraddha‘s bikini pictures might inspire you also to hit the beach.

Take a look;

Shraddha was paired opposite Tiger Shroff seen in Baaghi 3.

The daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor, she began her acting career with a brief role in the 2010 heist film Teen Patti, and followed it with her first leading role in the teen drama Luv Ka The End (2011). Shraddha gained huge recognition after donning the hat of a singer in the commercially successful romantic drama Aashiqui 2 (2013). She was nominated for the Filmfare ‘Best Actress’ award for the role.

Shraddha incidentally features in list of the most popular and the highest-paid actresses in India and was featured by Forbes Asia in their Under-30 list of 2016.

Born and raised in Mumbai. Shraddha’s father is of Punjabi descent, and on her mother’s side, she is of Marathi and Konkani ancestry. Her maternal grandfather Pandharinath Kolhapure, (the nephew of Deenanath Mangeshkar) belonged from Kolhapur and her maternal grandmother hailed from Panaji, Goa.