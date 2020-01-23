India celebrates Thursday the birthday of one of its most revered and legendary freedom fighters Subhas Chandra Bose who is also fondly called Netaji, a name given to him in 1942.

Netaji was born in Cuttack January 23, 1897. Cuttack, during the British rule was in Orissa divison, under Bengal Province. He was born to Prabhavati Dutt Bose and Janakinath Bose, an advocate. He was ninth sibling in a family of 14 children.

Bose was admitted to the Protestant European School (presently Stewart High School) in Cuttack in January 1902. He then shifted to the Ravenshaw Collegiate School. After securing the second position in matriculation examination in 1913, Bose went and took admission in Presidency College in Kolkata. It was there he was attracted to the freedom movement.

His famous slogan, ‘Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe aazdi dunga’ (give me blood and I will give you freedom) ignited millions of hearts during India’s fight for independence.

Here are some interesting facts about Netaji you should know on his birthday.

Bose was exceptionally brilliant in studies and secured top ranks throughout his study in school and university. He completed his BA in Philosophy with a first class score in 1918.

Bose cleared the Indian Civil Service examination in 1920 in England. However, he resigned from his civil service job April 23, 1921 as he wanted to be in the forefront of India’s freedom movement.

Bose had been a leader of the younger, radical, wing of the Indian National Congress in the late 1920s and 1930s. He went onto become the Congress president in 1938 and 1939. However, in the second year of his leadership, he was expelled from the party due to his political and ideological differences with Mahatma Gandhi. The latter believed that the freedom movement should be ‘non-violent’ – a theory which Netaji did not adhere to. It should be stated here that Netaji attended the 1939 meeting on a stretcher.

Bose, in spite of his political and ideological differences with Mahatma Gandhi, he called the latter the ‘Patriot of Patriots’. This statement is commendable and projects the large-hearted man that Bose was.

During the time span of 1921-1941, Netaji was imprisoned 11 times due to his stand for complete independence.

At the outset of the Second World War, Netaji travelled to a number of countries, including Soviet Union, Germany and (Imperial Japan). He wanted an alliance to build army that would attack the British in India and drive them out of the country. With Japanese assistance he formed the Azad Hind Fauj or Indian National Army (INA). INA comprised of prisoners-of-war and plantation workers from British Malaya, Singapore and other parts of Southeast Asia, against the British forces.

With Japanese monetary, political, diplomatic and military assistance, the INA along with the Japanese army came close to Manipur.

Bose also established the ‘Azad Hind Radio’ station in Germany and led the Indian nationalist movement in East Asia.

Bose, during his stay in Germany met Austrian woman Emilie Schenkl and married her. Together they had a daughter, Anita Bose, who is a renowned German economist.

Netaji believed that the Bhagvad Gita was a great source of inspiration for him. Netaji also believed in Swami Vivekananda’s teachings on universal brotherhood, his nationalist thoughts and his emphasis on social service.

Netaji died August 18, 1945 after his Japanese plane crashed in Japanese-ruled Formosa now Taiwan. However, the cause of his death still remains a mystery. Many allege that the Russians had killed him. Some say that he came back to India and stayed in disguise. There are many evidences that he may have come back to India after Independence.

