Mumbai: Once Upon Time in Mumbai Dobaara actress Sophie Choudry keeps knows how to entertain her fans. She recently shared some vacation pictures flaunting her curvaceous figure in a red bikini.
Known for her sensational dance moves, Sophie was seen raising temperatures during her holidays at an exotic destination.
Recently, Sophie shared a bikini picture on Instagram and captioned it, “Goals for 2020; To dream deeper than the ocean, work harder than before & go to the beach..a lot!!” #beachlife #2020goals #dreambig #lookahead #positivevibesonly #beachbabeforlife #fitnessgoals #sophiefit #workhard #newbeginnings #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #nofilterneeded #shotoniphone11pro 📸 @ambereen01
Very few people know that Sophie’s birth name is Sophia.
The actress began her career on Zee TV in the mid 90’s presenting Your Zindagi, a UK-based road show with co-host Maz Alam. She also presented Zee Top 10, a chart show also based in the UK before she launched her own career in music.
She then moved to Mumbai in 2002, becoming a VJ for MTV India and hosting the popular show MTV Loveline, which eventually gained her popularity.
She is passionate about dance and while in school in London, learnt Bharatnatyam for a year and when she moved to India, took a few classes in Kathak. One of her reasons for participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 was to learn various dance styles, including Indian classical dance such as Bharatnatyam, which she learnt in London for four years as well as Western dances like Salsa.
She is also well trained in Western classical music, which she learnt for three years in the UK from Helena Shenel, as well as in Indian classical music, which she learnt from Pandit Ashkaran Sharma.
