Mumbai: Actress Sophie Choudry, known for her sensational dance movies, is treating fans with her alluring pictures on social media. The singer and TV host was seen raising temperatures in a bikini during her holidays at an exotic destination.
Blessed with a charming personality, Sophie enjoyed her holidays to the fullest.
Thank you my dearest @malaikaaroraofficial & @maheepkapoor for tagging me in the #whatsinyourdabba challenge! And thank you @twinklerkhanna @tweakindia for starting it! Loving all the recipes! I'm not a vegetarian or vegan but I am veggie at least twice a week & on those days this is one of my favourites! Quinoa and sweet potato cutlets with avocado sauce and a carrot, mint and Thai red chilli salad.
Sharing her bikini pictures, Sophie wrote, “Hello paradise @naladhumaldives 😍If only every Sunday could be like this!! #maldives #nofilterneeded #naladhumaldives #naladhuprivateisland #sunday #weekendfeels #islandlife #beach #ocean #paradise #worldhealthday #sophstylin #sophiechoudry Cape by @_vedikam.”
Not many know that Sophie’s birth name is Sophia. A passionate dancer, Sophie learnt Bharatanatyam for a year and later when she moved to India she took a few classes in Kathak.
Goals for 2020; To dream deeper than the ocean, work harder than before & go to the beach..a lot!!😋 🙌🏼 🏖 #beachlife #2020goals #dreambig #lookahead #positivevibesonly #beachbabeforlife #fitnessgoals #sophiefit #workhard #newbeginnings #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #nofilterneeded #shotoniphone11pro 📸 @ambereen01
Looking into A New Year, A New Decade & A Fresh start..Here’s to the magic of new beginnings! Happy 2020 guys! Make it count💥😘❤️ #hello2020 #happynewyear #newdecade #newbeginnings #igotyou2020 #positivevibesonly #gratitude #beachbabe #beachlife bikini @nanditamahtanilabel HMU @tush_91 pic @kaustubh_19 #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #goldengirl #nofilterneeded #magiclight
When she was just 12 years old, she was discovered by noted music director Biddu, who launched her musical career.
Sophie lent her voice as a backup singer to playback singers like Shweta Shetty and Alisha Chinai. She shot to fame with her music videos titled ‘Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Legaya’, ‘Manjave’, ‘Bad Boy’ and ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’ among others.
Sophie began her pop music career with an all-girl band ‘Sansara’ in 2000. She later gained popularity when she became a VJ for MTV India and hosted the show MTV Loveline.
Sophie is quite active on social media and often teases fans with her bold photoshoots.