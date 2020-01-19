Mumbai: Actress Sophie Choudry, known for her sensational dance movies, is treating fans with her alluring pictures on social media. The singer and TV host was seen raising temperatures in a bikini during her holidays at an exotic destination.

Blessed with a charming personality, Sophie enjoyed her holidays to the fullest.

Sharing her bikini pictures, Sophie wrote, “Hello paradise @naladhumaldives 😍If only every Sunday could be like this!! #maldives #nofilterneeded #naladhumaldives #naladhuprivateisland #sunday #weekendfeels #islandlife #beach #ocean #paradise #worldhealthday #sophstylin #sophiechoudry Cape by @_vedikam.”

Not many know that Sophie’s birth name is Sophia. A passionate dancer, Sophie learnt Bharatanatyam for a year and later when she moved to India she took a few classes in Kathak.

When she was just 12 years old, she was discovered by noted music director Biddu, who launched her musical career.

Sophie lent her voice as a backup singer to playback singers like Shweta Shetty and Alisha Chinai. She shot to fame with her music videos titled ‘Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Legaya’, ‘Manjave’, ‘Bad Boy’ and ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’ among others.

Sophie began her pop music career with an all-girl band ‘Sansara’ in 2000. She later gained popularity when she became a VJ for MTV India and hosted the show MTV Loveline.

Sophie is quite active on social media and often teases fans with her bold photoshoots.