Mumbai: Former captain of Indian cricket team and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is hogging the headlines right now. Ganguly not only got India’s first Day-Night Test played at the Eden Gardens recently, he achieved great success in the pink ball Test against Bangladesh that concluded November 24.

After India won the match by an innings and 46 runs, Ganguly took to Instagram to post a picture of himself during the post-match prize distribution ceremony.

Ganguly’s daughter, Sana was the first one to post a comment on the picture, and trolled her father. “What is it that you’re not liking?” to which Ganguly responded, “@sanaganguly that ur becoming so disobedient.” Sana was quick to reply and she wrote, “@souravganguly learning from you.”

This funny chat of the father-daughter duo has become viral.

It may be recalled that Ganguly become the BCCI president pulling off a midnight coup barely a month ago. Immediately after taking charge, the former Bengal southpaw convinced Bangladesh and and India captain Virat Kohli to stage India’s first ever Day-Night Test at the iconic Eden Gardens.

India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to complete series sweep Sunday.

PNN/Agencies