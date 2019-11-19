Mumbai: Famous South Indian adult actress Shakeela Khan’s birthday falls today, November 19.

Shakeela has seen a lot of ups and downs in her life. “You can’t reject every movie coming your way,” her mother had once said. So Shakeela started accepting whichever film came her way.

Shakeela made her debut in the Tamil film Playgirls (1995) at 18 as a supporting actress. She worked in about 250 films, most of them being the soft porn type, which made her a major sex symbol in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Shakeela was born in a conservative Muslim family based in Kodambakkam, Chennai. She had six other siblings and did her schooling at different schools in Chennai. However, she was not good in studies and left it half-way to pursue a career in films.

She acted in many B grade movies. One of her biggest hits was Kinnarathumbikal (2000) in Malayalam, which brought her into limelight. She suddenly became a craze among teenagers as well as those not in their teens anymore.

Shakeela started doing adult films, so that she could support her six siblings and mother. When she earned recognition in the film industry, she wrote his autobiography which was published in Malayali.

In this book, Shakeela has penned down that she was raped by a man at a very young age. Whatever it may be, a biopic will soon be made on Shakeela in Hindi and a few other South Indian languages. Actor Richa Chadha will play Shakeela’s role.