Mumbai: South siren Ileana D’Cruz surely knows how to set the social media on fire with her charming pictures. The gorgeous actress is an avid social media user and has been treating her fans with some stunning pictures of late.

Fans just can’t get enough of the gorgeous actress. The bold and beautiful diva surely knows how to set the Instagram ablaze as her charming bikini pictures speaks volume.

The actress who is currently on an exotic vacation has been sharing amazing pictures on her Insta stories from the vacay location. In the first few pictures, she shared the snaps showcasing the scenic beauty while the other two pictures we can see the actress relaxing on a rope swing relaxing clad in a black bikini.

Meanwhile, Winters are almost over and if you have already started putting together your summer outfits and need some inspiration, Bollywood divas are here to help you. Ileana D’Cruz recently stepped out in an all-white extremely boho summer look which we love. The actress wore a spaghetti strap white bralette while showing her toned abs.

She teamed it with a pair of extremely baggy white denims. To complete the look, the Rustom actress wore a long sheer intricately embroidered long boho jacket which was the highlight of the whole outfit.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee directed ‘Pagalpanti’ in which she shared screen space with John Abraham and Anil Kapoor. Next, she will be seen in Kookie Gulati’s ‘The Big Bull’, wherein she is paired with Abhishek Bachchan. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.