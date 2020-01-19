Mumbai: Actress Priyamvada Kant recently won MTV Splitsvilla Season 12 with beau Shrey Mittal.

The couple was the most adorable and romantic in the show. Prior to the start of the show, Priyamvada was popularly known for her role as Sharda in the Sab TV serial Tenali Rama.

She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her beautiful pictures to entertain her fans.

Take a look:

In 2013, Kant joined the cast of Channel V’s The Buddy Project, playing the cameo role of Kamna. In October 2014, she was cast as a replacement of Nisha Nagpal on Star Plus’s Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera.

She played the role of Kanika Jamwal in the show Swim Team which aired on Channel V India. She also appeared in an episode of And TV’s Tujhse Naaraz Nahin Zindagi. The actress is also a script writer. Her script was developed to the Zee TV serial Sethji.

Some of Kant’s notable TV shows are Sasural Simar Ka, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Santoshi Maa, Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala, Love By Chance and Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi.

Kant is currently running a dance academy called Dancamaze.