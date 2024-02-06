Bhubaneswar: Governor Raghubar Das Monday said the state has performed phenomenally well in several sectors, as stability has provided an unrestrained space for growth and development. Addressing the Assembly on the opening day of its budget session, the Governor also congratulated the state government for organising the first-ever World Odia Language Conference in Bhubaneswar and thanked the administration on the inauguration of the newly-built campus of Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri district. “It will play a significant role in further enriching the state language Odia which is spoken by over 84 per cent of Odisha’s population,” he said.

However, the Opposition Congress raised objections over the Governor’s address and alleged that it is unfortunate that the state government is putting words in the mouth of the Governor to praise self. “Objecting to the Governor’s praise of the state government, we are walking out of the House”, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said before leading the walkout. He said technology has transformed delivery of good governance and public goods and services. “My state has performed phenomenally well in several sectors, as stability has provided the state an unrestrained space for growth and development”, he said. “My government is untiringly striving to eradicate poverty, reduce regional disparities and gender differences through various propeople initiatives,” Das said.

The Governor informed the House that the overall law and order situation in the state has remained by and large peaceful while the impact of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has remarkably declined due to proactive operational and administrative response. Noting that Odisha is one of the fastest-growing states in India, the Governor said that Odisha’s post-Covid growth revival is quite exemplary in terms of economic growth as per Advanced Estimate 2022-23 of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). “As per the advance estimate, Odisha’s economy has registered a growth rate of 7.8 per cent in 2022-23 (AE) at 2011-12 prices which is higher than the Indian economy projected to grow by 7.0 per cent in 2022-23 (AE),” Das said.

While praising the state over the implementation of the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa or Heritage Corridor project, the Governor said this now provides an opportunity to devotees, pilgrims and visitors to enhance their spiritual experience of the temple. He also mentioned the state government’s initiatives like the Shree Jagannath Express for seamless transportation to this 12th-century shrine in Puri and, the dedication of the redeveloped Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur district.