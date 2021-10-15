Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, his counterparts in Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana to reconsider the ban on sale of firecrackers and allow sale of green crackers.

In a letter to his four counterparts, Stalin requested them to allow the sale of firecrackers that falls within the norms set by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in their states during this Diwali.

Citing the apex court’s order of allowing green crackers, Stalin said a blanket ban was not reasonable.

“Such a ban is not prevalent in other countries. Moreover, such a ban if imposed by other states also, would lead to the closure of the entire industry, jeopardising the livelihood of around 8 lakh persons,” Stalin wrote in his letter.

“You would also appreciate that bursting of firecrackers is an integral part of Indian festivals, especially Diwali. A balanced approach that gives due regard to environment, livelihood and public health is possible and necessary,” he added.

Nearly 90 per cent of the country’s firecrackers are made in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu and about eight lakh workers are dependent on this sector.

IANS