Mumbai: Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sofia Hayat is one of the controversial figures both in the world of entertainment and on social media.

Starting from her bold photos to her controversial opinions, Sofia always remains in the headlines. She has appeared in films like Cash and Curry, Naachle London and Akshar 2. However, she failed to get much recognition in the Hindi film industry.

Today is the actress’s birthday. So on this occasion, let us look at some of her spiciest controversies.

A social media user once messaged the actress, asking her how much she charges for one night. Sofia shared the message and wrote: “First ask your mother and then your sister and then ask your wife. They tell you the rate of one night?”

Relationship with cricketer Rohit Sharma

Sofia said that she is writing a book highlighting her relationship with Rohit Sharma. Sofia claimed that she has spent a lot of time with Rohit and that both of them were in fact dating. “We spent a lot of time together, but one day he introduced me to his friends as a fan, and my heart broke which created a distance between us.”

Sophia-husband controversy

Sofia parted ways with her husband for allegedly conning her. The actress said that he lied about being an interior designer and even stole her Rs 10 lakh wedding ring and sold it for just Rs 1.5 lakh. The actress had also conceived post her marriage, but she suffered a miscarriage. Their intimate photos also went viral on social media platform.

Sofia got married to Vlad Stanescu in April last year in a lavish Egyptian wedding in London. Post wedding, the couple were staying in UK.

Sophia became a nun

In June 2016, she announced that she has embraced spirituality and become a nun. She adopted the name, Gaia Sofia Mother. She also revealed that she had removed her silicone implants.

In an interview she further revealed, “I have not had sex after July 2015 as I didn’t feel like. I was in a relationship earlier but I didn’t feel the urge to get physical. That’s when I understood sex should be considered as sacred. However, when it is enjoyed without love and respect it exhausts the life force and turns us into mere physical beings. I was born Muslim and converted into Christian.”