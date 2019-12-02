Bhubaneswar: The state government Monday cancelled the ongoing process for auction of 20 working mineral blocks, which have been put for auction in three phases.

The lease period of all the 20 working mines will expire March 31, 2020.

The Steel and Mines department Monday directed the director of Mines to issue fresh notification for the blocks with some new conditions.

The department has not mentioned any reasons behind the move. However, sources said that the auction was cancelled as a company has submitted several bids through its subsidiaries for some important mineral blocks, which was objected by a few other major companies.

Soon after this came to the notice of the state government, the notice inviting tenders (NITs) for all the 20 working mines have been cancelled, added the source.

Among the 20 blocks, 767.284ha Nuagaon deposit with reserves of 792.93 million tonne is larger than all other iron ore deposits.

The state government has received 15 technical bids for the Nuagaon block, of which six were from companies or subsidiaries of one steel major, sources further said.

The decision to cancel the notification has been taken at a high-level meeting held November 30.

Now, the state government has made it clear that a company or its subsidiary can submit only one bid for a particular mineral block.

The fresh notification for auction of 20 mines would be issued December 6, while the technical bid will be opened January 4 next year.