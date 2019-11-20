Bhubaneswar: The state government has launched a website to allow the public to lodge grievances pertaining to violation of Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments (OS&CE Amendment) Bill-2018 that makes Odia language mandatory on signboards on shops and commercial establishments in the state.

The Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Department of the state government Tuesday launched www.odiaphalaka.odisha.gov.in for this purpose.

It may be mentioned here that the government, back in March 2018, the state Assembly passed the amendment.

The amendment makes it mandatory for shops and commercial establishments to display signboard in Odia language prominently. Under the amendment, violators will be penalised a minimum Rs 1,000 which may extend to Rs 10,000. The penalty for repeated violations has been set at minimum Rs 2,000 which may extend up to Rs 20,000.

That said, the business establishments can display signboards in other languages as well along as the Odia signboard is displayed prominently.