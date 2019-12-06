Bhubaneswar: State government Thursday issued fresh notification inviting tenders for auction of 20 more mineral blocks as per the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015.

The Directorate of Mines has invited tenders for electronic auction of 12 blocks of iron ore, two manganese blocks and six blocks of iron ore and manganese (associate minerals that co-occur) for grant of mining lease.

The 12 iron ore blocks put for auction are: Gorumahisani, Badampahar, Jajang, Nadidih, Balda, Nuagaon, Thakurani, Jilling, Langalota, Jaribahal, Roida-II, Jururi and Ganua.

The government has invited tenders for auction of Katasahi and Kanther-Koira manganese deposits. The Nadidih, Teherai, Kolmong, Siljora-Kalimati, Narayanposhi and Mahulsukha iron & manganese blocks have also been put to auction.

Nuagaon iron ore mine is the largest mine put to auction. Spread over 767 hectare. It is so huge that only a handful of mining firms are expected to meet the net worth eligibility to bid for it. Mines barons are eyeing the block because this alone can crown the firm to rule over the mining industry in state.

Of the 20 blocks, five are reserved for manufacturers of steel and steel intermediaries. The reserved blocks are Thakurani iron ores, Jaribahal iron block, Roida II iron ore block, Narayanposhi iron ore & manganese block and Ganua iron block.

Though the Directorate of Mines has invited tenders for these 20 major iron and manganese blocks earlier in two phases, it has cancelled the bidding process due to loopholes in tender document.

The auction was cancelled as the holding companies had also applied for bidding in violation of the Mining Tender Act. After this, the government has made it clear a company or its subsidiary can file one tender document for one block.

Last date for purchase of tender document after payment of a fee Rs 5 lakh on e-auction platform of website provider is December 30, 2019 and the last date for submission of the bid is January 3, 2020.

Interested and eligible bidders can register themselves on the above website. On successful registration, the bidders will obtain login ID and password needed for participation in the e-auction process.