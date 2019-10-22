Bhubaneswar: Despite economic slowdown, revenue collection of states showed an upward trend till September of the current financial year marking a growth of 8.10 per cent over the corresponding period of last fiscal.

The state government’s revenue collection till September was Rs 21,242 crore while it had collected Rs 19,649 crore during the same period in 2018-19. This was known from an all secretaries’ meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here at Lok Seva Bhawan, Tuesday.

According to sources, revenue generation from non-tax sources grew by 10.46 per cent till last month in comparison to the corresponding period of the last year. The total collection from non-tax sources was Rs 6186.48 crore. Similarly, revenue generation from own tax sources increased by 7.16 per cent with a total collection of Rs 15,055 crore against last year’s Rs 14,049 crore.

Revenue from mining royalty and water has also increased by 14 per cent and 46 per cent respectively. The total collection from mining royalty was around Rs 5,207 crore against last year’s collection of Rs 4,580 crore.

Keeping in tune with the uptick in revenue mop-up, the budget expenditure till September increased by 9.15 per cent compared to the comparable period last fiscal. The total expenditure was around Rs 46,819 crore.

Reviewing fiscal performances of various departments, the Chief Secretary directed secretaries to expedite budget utilisation and clear the backlog which had built up because of the model code of conduct for general elections.

Tripathy asked department heads to make a realistic reassessment of the financial requirement for the current year keeping in view the supplementary budget 2019-20.

The Chief Secretary instructed secretaries to rearrange their spending pattern so that the utilisation level can go up by at least 60 per cent of the budgeted amount by end of December.

Finance secretary Ashok Kumar Meena said the supplementary budget would be presented around mid-November 2019.

As per the dateline communicated earlier, departments were asked to submit their requirements within a day. Meena said “anticipated savings, if any, should be surrendered by the departments for reallocations of funds.”

Meena said the fiscal strategy paper for 2020-21 fiscal would be presented by December, 2019 and pre-budget consultations would happen between December 16 and 31. Further, departments were asked to complete online submission of Annual Establishment Review in HRMS portal by November 15, failing which salary from the month of November won’t be disbursed.