Rourkela: Rourkela is gearing up for the upcoming Durga Puja festivities in the month of October. The formation of the Durga Puja committees marks the formal beginning of preparation. If one takes into account all the big, medium and small pandals, then there are over 100 committees in the Steel City. “This year we may see a few more getting added,” said a member of the Central Puja Committee (CPC), an umbrella body of all the pandals. An elected member heads the CPC but ADM, Rourkela is the president of the body. “Our committee has been formed well in advance. We don’t delay on that matter,” said Satyananda Mohanty, who is one of the advisors of the Daily Market Puja Committee, one of the oldest organisers in the city. Some committees are formed in just one formal meeting and some take a couple. Shankar Jena, a member of Sector-2 puja committe, said, “First round of the meeting was held a day back and soon we will complete the formalities and choose our officials.” Don Pradhan, a member of the Sector-16 committee said, “We formalise everything in three meetings and already one is over. Our budget is big. So one evening is kept aside to present the expenditure of last year and also scrutinise it.”

Similar news is coming from Sector 4, 20, 18, Telephone Bhawan, Civil Township, Kalinga Vihar, Chhend, Basanti Colony and other areas. The festivities, especially the major pandals, are incomplete without the roaming exhibitors, swings, well of death and other such teams. Most of the pandals have fixed groups. Soon contracts for decoration, priest, sculptors etc will be given.