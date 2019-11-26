Mumbai: Former actress and model Mamta Kulkarni, who created a sensation by doing bold scenes in 90s movies, is winning the hearts of millions of fans, thanks to a throwback picture that is going viral on social media.

The picture, actually shared by a fan, has taking the internet by storm. It is going viral very fast on social media. Earlier, a video of Mamta Kulkarni had gone viral where the actress is seen in a golden yellow dress. The video was liked by her fans very much.

The video of Mamta Kulkarni is the scene of her film. In the video Mamta is seen getting out of the shower. Her bold look is being well liked on the internet. This is not the first time that videos of Mamta are viral on the Internet. Even before this, Mamta’s video has gone viral.

Mamta Kulkarni was born on 20 April 1972 in a Marathi family. With a short stint in movies, Mamta had established herself in the list of top actresses in Bollywood. She has the credit of working with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

However, at the same time, Mamta Kulkarni’s name was associated with the underworld. It is said that she has also been accused of drug smuggling. Mamta is not seen in the film world these days. Mamta is not seen in any film screening and party.

Mamta Kulkarni may not be on social media but she has fan pages. Mamta’s fan pages are very active on Instagram and other social media mediums. Often her fan pages share her sexy photos and videos.