Sonepur: The second day of the Subarna Lok Mahotsav started at Gandhi Ground with an Odissi performance by Subarnapur Sangeet Mahavidyalaya Wednesday evening.

Folk dances from different parts of state, dominated the stage on the second day. Some of the highlight from the evening were Dasa Mahavidya Durga Stuti, Uttar Pradesh Mathura Dance group, Haryana Dance group, Rumkujhumana’s Bhamarari dance of Binka, Assam’s Bihu, Chhau of West Bengal, Sambalpuri dance by Rangapharua group of Sambalpur, Odissi by Nataraj Kala parishad of Phulbani and Sambalpuri folk dance by Kalajivi Institute of Bargarh.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Usha Kumari attended the event as chief guest. In her speech she said organising such an event was certainly praiseworthy. Mahotsav has definitely showcased the art, architecture, culture, and development in every sphere, she added. Additional district collector Sarat Chandra Panda chaired the cultural event.

Sonepur panchayat samiti chairperson Mandakini Nag, Ulunda panchayat samiti chairperson Mitali Mahakur, Binka panchayat samiti chairman Ashok Nanda, and Dungripali panchayat samiti chairman Makardhwaj Sahu also attended the event as honourable guests.

Regional transport officer Raveen Patnaik, present in the event, made the audience aware of the importance of road safety.

PNN