Bhubaneswar: A team of surgeons at Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) and SUM Hospital, Phulnakhara campus in Bhubaneswar have successfully removed a tumour weighing 1.5 kg from a pregnant woman recently.

The surgery conducted by a team led by Smrutishree Sahu saved the life of both the mother and the child while conducting a safe delivery. Both of them are out of critical condition.

The team of surgeons delivered the baby boy through caesarean section and Myomectomy simultaneously to remove the uterine fibroid. The patient’s family had expressed their gratitude to the medical team for conducting the successful surgery.

The dean of the Phulnakhara campus of IMS and SUM hospital Arakhita Swain and medical superintendent Rajesh Kumar Lenka provided the necessary support to the surgical team which comprised Siddharth Gautam from Pharmacological department, Paediatrician Soumya Ranjan Samal, Pragya Nanda from Anaesthesia department, deputy nursing superintendent Kamalini Mallick, OT nurses Priyanka Swain, Lipsa rani Ojha, and pharmacist Subhankar Mohapatra.

The new hospital was dedicated to the citizens of the state by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik January 22.

The 2000-bed hospital located on NH-16 between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has all the required facilities to extend speciality as well as super speciality medical treatment to patients at affordable cost. It has a 24-hour emergency service along with ICU, ICCU, PICU, NICU besides dedicated ICUs for cardio-thoracic and vascular surgery and hemato-oncology patients.

The hospital also accepts and treats patients under the state government-sponsored Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) scheme.

PNN