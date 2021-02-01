Cuttack: Sun Hospital, a private health centre at Tulasipur area in Cuttack city where a major fire broke out Monday morning, was functioning without fire license or fire safety certificate. This information was given by Director, Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy (OFDRA), Maheswar Swain. “The hospital was functioning without any fire license. Earlier we had conducted mock drills at the multi-specialty health centre, urging the authority to adopt adequate safety measures. But the authorities had been ignoring our directives. Today the causality was zero only due to the mock drills conducted in past,” Swain said. A probe will be carried out to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap, he added.

A total of seven fire engines and 50-60 personnel were pressed into the service to tame the flames. A hydraulic platform was also used to reach to the top of the five-storey building to carry out dousing exercises, it was learnt.

Earlier District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani while briefing journalists said the hospital had 11 patients and all the patients had been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital and other treatment facilities.

According to an official of the hospital, the facility had stopped taking in patients for last few days as some construction works are underway.

