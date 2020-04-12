Mumbai: Gorgeous beauty Sunny Leone has been entertaining her fans via social media during this lockdown. Apart from live conversations, Sunny has been raising the mercury level with her stunning pictures and videos.

The hot diva has carved a niche for herself by delivering back to back stellar performances on the silver screen and now looks adamant to impress the audience down south as well. But with the country currently under the lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Sunny has been entertaining her fans via social media.

Check out the post:

Apart from her live conversations with her other Industry pals, Sunny has been raising the temperature by sharing mesmerising pictures from her latest photoshoot. Today, she shared another picture in which she can be seen donning a brown bikini while posing for the lens. She captioned the post as “My Saturday hang !!! 😍 12 days of #Summer 🍀 .”

Well, the talented actress has also been raising awareness about the pandemic and requesting all her fans to stay indoors and help the government.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunny is all set to make her debut down south as she has ‘Rangeela’ and ‘Veeramadevi’ in her kitty. Other than that, she has currently self quarantined herself at home with her husband and three kids.