Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara was released Friday amid widespread anticipation.

Meanwhile, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has tweeted about Sushant, which has become the latest talk of the town.

Sushant and Ankita were seen together in the serial Pavitra Rishta. Now Ankita shared a clip from Dil Bechara on Twitter with the caption: “From Pavitra Rishta to Dil Bechara, one last time.”

Apart from Ankita, many other big actors took to social media on the film’s release day to pay tribute to the late actor. Actress Sara Ali Khan, who worked with Sushant in the Kedarnath, shared a post in his memory. Through this post, Sara revealed the similarities between Sushant and her father Saif Ali Khan.

Sara has shared two photos via her official Instagram account. In the caption accompanying the picture, Sara wrote: “Verified. The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara ❤️🙏🏻 Now on Disney Hotstar!”

Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also shared a sentimental post. She wrote: “It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you 💔 You are here with me , I know you are ….I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life .. I know you will be watching this with us.”

Sushant’s friend and co-star of debut film Kai Po Che, Amit Sadh, also shared a special note remembering the late actor on the release day of his last film.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara stars Sushant and debutante actress Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The film is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, adapted from John Green’s bestseller of the same name.

